Gambians donate over D150,000 to cover Bob Keita's legal fees

More than D150,000 was raised to cover the legal fees for businessman Bob Keita as he battles a charge of raping his then-wife, Sainaou Mbye's 15-year-old sister.
The CEO of Fire Protect Gambia denied the allegation, instead accusing his then-wife of using the teenager to seek revenge for pulling the plug on their marriage.
Some of his friends and supporters donated overwhelmingly to cover his legal fees for the trial, which has been dragging on for more than 2 years.
The fundraiser was started by Aji Fanta Jasseh, a Gambian woman in Austria, who's said to be very close to Bob.
She disclosed on her Facebook page that 2201.12 EURO was donated by Diaspora Gambians via PayPal.
Bob was one of the most promising young entrepreneurs in the country when he was arrested and thrown into Mile 2 Prison for allegedly raping her then-sister-in-law.