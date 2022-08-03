Aisha Fatty allegedly dragged to court by former boyfriend

Famous socialite Aisha Fatty's ex-boyfriend Saihou Drammeh has allegedly dragged her to court, accusing her of "stealing his money".
According to a source, who begged for anonymity, the lawsuit filed against Aisha is before Justice Ngui Mboob-Janneh of the Mile 7 High Court.
"I don't know how much money Aisha allegedly took from him, but they will very soon appear in court," said the source.
But when contacted by What's On-Gambia, an official at the Mile 7 High Court said: "I am not aware of any lawsuit involving Aisha and Saihou. I doubt if it was filed at our court."
Saihou was the former managing director of Gam Petroleum. He's widely believed to be one of the richest young Gambians in the country.
He met Aisha when she was a protocol officer and working at the State House. They dated on and off for over six years but officially called it quits in 2020.
Rumors later emerged that the light-skinned beauty was seeing footballer Sulayman Marreh. She was also linked to former Liverpool star Sadio Mane.