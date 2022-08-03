Six women entrepreneurs that made it big in Gambia

Some Gambian women are bold and ready to take risks to see their dreams come to life. If you are looking for inspiration, here are six women entrepreneurs who made it BIG in The Gambia:
Adam Touray -Bah
She's an entrepreneur who returned home to the Gambia to establish SASS Health & Beauty. According to the Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce, Adam's company produces its own organic health and beauty products.
Aminata Jallow - Ceesay
She's the founder and CEO of Marimoo. Born and raised in Banjul, Aminata is also the owner of the multimillion dalasi Marimoo Sales Complex near the Africell head office. Through her company, she has created hundreds of jobs for young Gambians across the country.
Aminata Jallow
She's one of the most respected women in the restaurant and food service industry. Aminata is the founder and CEO of Chop Shop. According to YES Gambia, her story is one that every young lady aspires to, she combines passion, foresight, creativity and iron determination to not only uplift her brand but by extension create decent jobs for many Gambian youths.
Fatou Touray
She's the founder and CEO of Kerr Fatou, one of the biggest online media outlets in the country. A former student of St Peter's Senior Secondary School, Fatou is widely believed to be the richest female journalist in the country.
Ida Saine-Conteh
She's undoubtedly one of the most powerful women in the country's fashion industry. Ida is the founder and CEO of Ida's Ideas. She's also the founder of Ida’s Ideas Fashion Design Training Institute which is a fashion and design school that empowers youth and aspired fashion designers with the required skills to penetrate the fashion industry.
Senor Thomas Sowe
She's the founder and executive vice chair at Royal Insurance Gambia Limited. A former president of the West African Insurance Companies Association, Senor previously served as a director of First Investment Bank (FiBank) Group and Gambia Radio and Television services.