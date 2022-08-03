Brikama woman who disappeared three weeks after her wedding found in Senegal

The newly-married woman who disappeared from her husband's house in Brikama has been found in Tambacounda in eastern Senegal, 400 kilometers southeast of Dakar.
According to her brother-in-law, Jainabou Mballow is now back in The Gambia at her home village of Kembujeh, but yet to reunite with her husband.
She disappeared on July 17 after collecting "fish money" to cook lunch for her husband and in-laws.
"I heard she followed some local musicians to Senegal, who were invited to perform at a wedding. I don't know how true the story is but that is what I was told," said the brother-in-law.
He denied the rumor that Jainaba was forced into the marriage, saying: "The marriage was not arranged. They were introduced by a mutual friend."
The young woman was an "Arabic school" student but discontinued her education to get married. Her husband works as a driver at the OIC project.