The reason Sainabou Mbye was banned from TikTok

Sainabou Mbye, the CEO of SAACS Beauty, was banned from TikTok shortly before her arrest for the death of two-year-old Muhammed, the son of her younger sister.
The Latri Kunda Sabji- born was one of the country’s biggest influencers on TikTok with more than 40,000 followers and over 720,000 likes.
"This account @saacsbeaty2 is no longer available," wrote TikTok.
One of Sainabou's followers on the famous app disclosed to What's On-Gambia that the businesswoman's account was banned due to multiple reports by Gambians.
"The account disappeared after multiple reports," she said.
Sainabou is expected to appear in court today for the death of Muhammed - the two-year-old who was left in a hot car for several hours. He died in a private clinic in Dakar.