Rasta man’s dreadlocks cut for stealing D1500

A rasta man's dreadlocks were cut by an angry mob as punishment for stealing D1500 from a woman in broad daylight.
The incident happened on Tuesday, August 9 at the Sabina junction in Bakau.
One Yassin Cham disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "He stole D1500 from a woman who sells Ebbeh. My cousin was one of the guys who caught him."
She continued.: "He pulled a knife on the woman and told her to give him all her money. But the boys quickly descended on him and returned the D1500 to the Ebbeh seller."
The rasta man, whose identity is still unknown, was beaten and his dreadlocks shaved off before he was handed over to the police for investigation.