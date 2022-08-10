Finland-based semester exposes backway boy who banged his Finnish wife

One Adama Keita has accused his best friend's younger brother of trying to snatch his Finnish wife and wreck his marriage
In a chat with What's On-Gambia, the Finland-based semester revealed: "He's a backway boy that I accommodated in my apartment but he turned around to try to destroy my marriage. His brother was my best friend back in The Gambia and that's why I allowed him to stay with me."
Adama continued: "I have a one-year-old child with my Finnish wife, but we are not staying together. He managed to convince my wife to invite him over to her apartment and he spent two nights with her on the 25th and 26th July."
According to him, he chased the young man away from his apartment in the Finnish city of Vasa after discovering his sexual tryst with his wife.
"He even tried to poison me to death to take over the woman. I have informed the police about his evil plan and they are investigating, " said Adama.
The roommate, who now lives with another Gambian, refused to apologize for banging the Finnish woman.