Senior secondary school history book causes controversy for distorting Fula history

Some outspoken youth leaders in the country are joining forces to remove a senior secondary school history book they said distorted facts related to Fula history.
Written by one Abdul Rahman Barrie, who holds a bachelor's degree in Education, "Guide to Success in WASSCE History" claims the original home of the Fulas is Tekrur, which was located on the banks of the river Senegal.
The book is said to be very popular among students across the country.
Facebook user, Silaa Maka Ardo Sowe, a former Records Clerk at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) wrote on his Facebook page: "This author needs more reading than writing. This garbage is misleading our generations."
One of his followers, Ebrima Bah commented: "I think sometimes, it's difficult to keep quiet. How can MOBSE approve such a book to be used in senior secondary schools when we all know that the content is misleading? Again, this is The Gambia, fact-checking is just hearsay."
One Musa Baldeh, an education officer at MoBSE told What's On-Gambia: "Fulas are not originally from West Africa, their origin is traced to ancient Egypt, Ethiopia, or Somalia, according to reliable historical evidence. Tekrur was simply one of the early West African regions where Fulas settled before moving East again in the late centuries."
"Guide to Success in WASSCE History" is among the few history books approved by MoBSE for Gambian schools. The author is a teacher at As-Salam Senior Secondary School in Banjulinding.