Sainabou's Lebanese boyfriend is standing by her and believes she's innocent

Sainabou Mbye's Lebanese boyfriend is standing by her and believes she's innocent, according to information reaching What's On-Gambia.
"He's standing by her," a source told our reporter. "He thinks Sainabou is innocent."
The CEO of SAACS Beauty was arrested and dragged to court last month after the death of her 2-year-old nephew, who was left in a hot car for several hours.
She is currently remanded at the Mile 2 prison as she awaits her trial for manslaughter at the High Court in Banjul.
According to our source, Sainabou’s Lebanese boyfriend, a married man with children, visits her regularly in prison to nurture their relationship.
"He's totally smitten over Sainabou and would do anything to make her happy. This man is paying people, including some feminists in the Diaspora, to go on social media to defend his girlfriend," said the source.
The pair allegedly met at a gym in the Senegambia Strip shortly after Sainabou’s divorce from her second husband, Ebrima Ceesay, a native of Badibu who was brought up in Gunjur.
If found guilty of manslaughter, the mother-of-two could spend the rest of her life in Mile 2.