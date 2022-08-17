Yandeh shows off the multi-million dalasi house she's building

Famous US-based semester, Yandeh Kodou Niang recently shared a short video on social media capturing the progress of the multi-million dalasi house she is building in The Gambia.
The video gathered thousands of views on Instagram. @yamyam_81 commented: "God on her. I am so proud of her. Well done. May God guide her through this journey."
Another Instagram user @kroos_glam also wrote: "If you don't know, you don't know. Yandeh is the most hardworking lady I've known so far."
In the video, Yandeh didn't disclose the location of the house.
The 27-year-old dark-skinned beauty, who once had a crush on Senegalese-American star Akon, wants to complete the project before the end of the year.