One Pac claims he was gang-raped by three women

One of the most controversial rappers in the country, One Pac has revealed he was gang-raped at the age of 6.
In a recent Facebook post, the Bakau-born musician alleged that he was raped by one Jalima Sankara and her two friends when he was a child in Bakau.
"I know this would shock you, but I think I need justice," he said.
One of his followers, Gee Click Sowe commented: "Bro, but is too late now to talk about it?"
Another follower, Camzy Camara wrote: "Why will you talk about it now after enjoying it?"
The controversial rapper, who is now married to a Senegalese woman, promised to go live on Facebook to explain how Jalima and her friends raped him.