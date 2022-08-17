What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

One Pac claims he was gang-raped by three women

Written by Gainde

1pac

One of the most controversial rappers in the country, One Pac has revealed he was gang-raped at the age of 6.

In a recent Facebook post, the Bakau-born musician alleged that he was raped by one Jalima Sankara and her two friends when he was a child in Bakau.

"I know this would shock you, but I think I need justice," he said.

One of his followers, Gee Click Sowe commented: "Bro, but is too late now to talk about it?"

Another follower, Camzy Camara wrote: "Why will you talk about it now after enjoying it?"

The controversial rapper, who is now married to a Senegalese woman, promised to go live on Facebook to explain how Jalima and her friends raped him.