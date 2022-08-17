Are you a Muslim in The Gambia? Here is how to calculate your Zakaat

To all Muslim Public and Civil Servants, please read to the end.
Note that if your pension savings with Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation (SSHFC) is up to D27,000 and has been there for 12 months without reductions, then it is COMPULSORY to give out ZAKAAT from it (excluding any added INTEREST) if and only if the funds can be accessed when the ZAKAAT is due. No need to withdraw your savings from SSHFC! Just request your STATEMENT from them, do the calculations and give it out as explained below.
Important Point to Note:
Prominent Scholars have stated that if the SSHFC provident or pension funds cannot be accessed by the owner annually due to some policies in place, then such funds shouldn’t be included during the ZAKAAT calculations. However, anytime such monies are collected, then ZAKAAT must be given out from the funds (excluding any added INTEREST).
D27,000 is the NISAAB (minimum amount) for the year 1444AH (August 2022 - July 2023) according to The Cambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC).
How to give out monetary ZAKAAT?
When the time [the 12 months duration] is due and the NISAAB [the D27,000] has been reached, just divide the total SSHFC savings (excluding any added INTEREST) PLUS your current received salary (AND any of your monies at hand) and DIVIDE all by 40 or multiply by 0.025. The result you get from the calculation is what you give out as your annual ZAKAAT.
REMEMBER: Zakaat is a pillar among the five pillars of Islam and it is COMPULSORY for those who are eligible to give it out.
Who should you give your ZAKAAT to?
It should be given according to the Verse in Suratul Tawbah (Verse number 60) with the exception of the following:
1. Your Father
2. Your Mother
3. Your Children
4. Your Wife
Those mentioned in Verse number 60 are listed below:
1. The poor
2. The needy
3. Those responsible for collecting ZAKAAT
4. Those whose hearts are to be reconciled
5. For the ransom of the Captives
6. Debtors (to settle their debts)
7. For the Way of Allah
8. (For the hospitality of) the Wayfarers
If you are a business person, value all your goods (in monetary terms), add it to whatever cash you have PLUS your SSHFC savings (excluding any added INTEREST) and then DIVIDE all by 40 or multiply by 0.025. The result you get from the calculation is what you give out as your annual ZAKAAT.
Meanwhile, Scholars have stated that if your father, children, mother, or wife is among those responsible for collecting and distributing ZAKAAT (as listed in verse 60 whiles you are able to feed and take care of them accordingly), then they can additionally receive your ZAKAAT (as people appointed to collect and distribute ZAKAAT).
It is highly recommended to give ZAKAAT to your relatives who are eligible. Such individuals will be rewarded twice; for giving out ZAKAAT and for Kinship.
Benefits of ZAKAAT
Beside being a pillar among the five pillars of Islam, ZAKAAT increases and purifies your wealth. It also contributes to poverty alleviation in society.
Please contact Shaykh Ibrahim Masanneh Jarju (+220 7069974 / 990 2360) or other Prominent Scholars of FIQH for questions and more clarifications if needed.
Additionally, if one gives out loans to someone and the debtors are willing and able to pay accordingly, then those loans should be added to the NISAAB during the ZAKAAT calculations. However, if the debtors are reluctant to settle your loans then such shouldn’t be added since the time for settling such loans is uncertain. This is the fatwa of Shaykh Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Lo and other Prominent Scholars of Fiqh (may Allah preserve them).
Wallaahu A’lam (Allah knows best).
Dr. Alieu Gibba
President UTG Faculty & Staff Association
Mobile: +2202472158