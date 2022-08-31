10 Gambian celebrities who have surprisingly never been to Europe

Europe is unquestionably one of the most culturally vibrant continents in the world. It attracts more tourists than any other continent - over 600 million international visitors annually, more than half of the global market.
Here are 10 Gambian celebrities who have never stepped foot in Europe:
Attack
Despite being the most popular rap-mbalax star in the country, Attack is yet to perform in Europe. His latest music video, "Bomb" gathered over 400,000 views in less than one month.
Kitabu
One of the funniest men in The Gambia, Kitabu began his comedy career at the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS). He has a huge well-deserved fan base of admirers in the Diaspora.
Muhammed Darboe
He's another funny man who made tremendous fans all over the Greater Banjul Area over the past couple of years. Many famous Gambians including politicians appeared on Muhammed's online TV show, "Tonya Kesso".
Hussain Dada
He has been to Nigeria multiple times, but award-winning rapper Hussain Dada has never entered a flight to Europe. He recently got married to his childhood sweetheart, Kombeh Jassey.
Bigg Faa
He's among the most popular rappers in the country who surprisingly never set foot in Europe. Based in Tallinding, Big Faa had a number one single in 2017, called "Anything Anything".
Korka Bah
He is a well-known TV star at QTV and has become a recognized figure within the country's broadcasting industry. Korka is also among the celebrities who never visited Europe.
Aya D Don
He's best known for being a member of the popular boyband, The Nobles. Since rising to fame, Aya's career within the music industry has gone from strength to strength, but he's yet to set foot on European soil.
MC Cham Jnr
Born and brought up in New Jeshwang, MC Cham Jnr is an active politician and social activist. He's one of the pioneering members of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC). MC's wife lives in the USA, but the politician has never been to a Western country.
D Jobz
The Brikama-born is one of the most experienced and proven music managers in the country. D Jobz helped guide many young musicians including award-winning rapper ST into unbelievable success. When is he coming to Europe?
Jally Naya
He’s one of the rising musicians who’re destined for greatness. Jally Naya has surprisingly never been to Europe.