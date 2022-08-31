What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

10 Gambian celebrities who have surprisingly never been to Europe

Written by Lamin Saidy

Celebrity COVER

Europe is unquestionably one of the most culturally vibrant continents in the world. It attracts more tourists than any other continent - over 600 million international visitors annually, more than half of the global market.

Here are 10 Gambian celebrities who have never stepped foot in Europe:

Celebrity ATTACK

Attack

Despite being the most popular rap-mbalax star in the country, Attack is yet to perform in Europe. His latest music video, "Bomb" gathered over 400,000 views in less than one month.

Celebrity KITABU

Kitabu

One of the funniest men in The Gambia, Kitabu began his comedy career at the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS). He has a huge well-deserved fan base of admirers in the Diaspora.

 Celebrity MUHAMMED DARBOE

Muhammed Darboe

He's another funny man who made tremendous fans all over the Greater Banjul Area over the past couple of years. Many famous Gambians including politicians appeared on Muhammed's online TV show, "Tonya Kesso".

 Celebrity HUSSAIN DADA

Hussain Dada

He has been to Nigeria multiple times, but award-winning rapper Hussain Dada has never entered a flight to Europe. He recently got married to his childhood sweetheart, Kombeh Jassey.

Celebrity BIG FAA

Bigg Faa

He's among the most popular rappers in the country who surprisingly never set foot in Europe. Based in Tallinding, Big Faa had a number one single in 2017, called "Anything Anything".

 Celebrity KORKA BAH

Korka Bah

He is a well-known TV star at QTV and has become a recognized figure within the country's broadcasting industry. Korka is also among the celebrities who never visited Europe.

Celebrity AYA D DON

Aya D Don

He's best known for being a member of the popular boyband, The Nobles. Since rising to fame, Aya's career within the music industry has gone from strength to strength, but he's yet to set foot on European soil.

Celebrity MC CHAM JNR

MC Cham Jnr

Born and brought up in New Jeshwang, MC Cham Jnr is an active politician and social activist. He's one of the pioneering members of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC). MC's wife lives in the USA, but the politician has never been to a Western country.

Celebrity D JOBZ

D Jobz

The Brikama-born is one of the most experienced and proven music managers in the country. D Jobz helped guide many young musicians including award-winning rapper ST into unbelievable success. When is he coming to Europe?

Celebrity JALLY NAYA

Jally Naya

He’s one of the rising musicians who’re destined for greatness. Jally Naya has surprisingly never been to Europe.

 