Gambian man wants to marry Coumba Gawlo

Coumba Gawlo is one of the most respected female musicians in Africa, and has been in the music industry for over 15 years now!
Recently, one of her fans in The Gambia, disclosed to What's On-Gambia that he wants to marry the Senegalese superstar and start a family with her.
"I want you guys to accompany me to Senegal to marry Coumba Gawlo", he wrote.
When asked why he wants to marry the "Jogati" hitmaker, he responded: "My reason is she is my superstar in the Ndaga music industry and I don't want her to die without having a husband”.
Coumba Gawlo started singing at a very young age when she was going to school. With the help of French singer Patrick Bruel, she dropped her debut album in 1998.
The multi-award-winning singer is among the few Senegambian female musicians who have never walked down the aisle for reasons still unknown to her fans.