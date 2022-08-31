Sheikh Ahmad Ceesay denies Sainabou Mbye marabout rumours

Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Ceesay has denied rumors that Sainabou Mbye has a dangerous marabout who has supernatural powers to make a man impotent.
In a chat with What's On-Gambia, the controversial scholar, said: "Sainabou doesn't believe in marabouts. She doesn't have a marabout. It's a lie. A big lie."
The famous businesswoman and CEO of SAACS Beauty was recently charged with manslaughter and remanded at the Mile 2 prison after the death of her 2-year-old nephew who was left in her car for several hours.
After her arrest, rumours started swirling that she has a dangerous marabout who can make some of her male critics unable to keep an erection firm enough for sex.
"I visited Sainabou twice in Mile 2 and when I proposed to her to hire a marabout to pray for her, she told me that she has God to protect her. That woman doesn't believe in marabouts," said Sheikh Ahmad.
He claimed the businesswoman is in good spirits.
If found guilty of manslaughter, Sainabout might spend the rest of her life in prison.