New ferry service to connect Banjul with Albreda and Jufureh

The general manager of the Gambia Ferry Services, Lamin Jawara has announced plans to open a new ferry route that would connect Banjul with Albreda and Juffure.
In an interview with Standard Newspaper, Jawara said: “We have three top priorities and one of them is to be able to have new routes on the existing ferry lanes. We are currently working very hard to be able to operate a ferry between Banjul and Albreda."
According to him, a preliminary study has already been conducted on the route and they are now doing a feasibility study.
The Ferry Services boss disclosed: “That route has the potential to open up the river and enhance the use of the river, but our plan is to first operate a ferry between Banjul and Barra that will be able to transit at Mandinaring and Bonto.
“This route we are anticipating will attract banks and businesses to open up the Hakalang corridor and it will boost the economy of that part of the country. The value of land around the area will also increase and that will give land owners there the opportunity to access money from banks."
He also revealed that the ferry services is also exploring the South Bank between Kartong and Casamance.
Jawara and his management are committed to making the ferry services the best in the sub-region.
“If any day I came to believe that it’s unattainable, I will resign and go and do something else. The intention is to expand our services and to operate ferries across the subregion but we need time to get there,” he said.