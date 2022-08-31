Ndeketeh police bu rape haleh bu jiguen bi mungi werr keng?

According to an insider at the police headquarters in Banjul, the police sergeant who allegedly raped the 22-year-old girl on Sunday at Bijilo Beach has no mental health issues.
"I can confirm that he has no mental health issues," he said, but begged for anonymity.
He continued: "He's an officer from the Kanifing PIU and was once posted at the Chinese Embassy. He's not under the Tourism Security Unit (TSU)."
When asked what the Seargent was doing in Bijilo on Sunday, the insider responded: "He comes there daily on unofficial purposes. His guard post was located somewhere within the Senegambia area."
He further revealed: "He keeps abandoning his guard post almost every night to go for unauthorized individual missions. To be honest I wasn't surprised when I heard that he was arrested for rape."
The sergeant is yet to appear in court. But a medical examination confirmed his alleged victim suffered forced penetration.