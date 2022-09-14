Allahu Akbar! GRTS presenter caught on CCTV camera "romancing" married man

A Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) presenter was recently caught on CCTV camera romancing a married man.
The incident happened at Fajara in the Kanifing Municipality while the man's wife was away in Europe with their child.
A source close to the family disclosed the wife was shocked when she found out that her husband brought the GRTS presenter into their marital home after going through footage captured by their smart CCTV camera.
When contacted by What's On-Gambia, the GRTS presenter (name withheld) denied having a fling with the married man, saying: "I met him for business, nothing else."
She continued: "In fact, I did not enter the compound in Fajara. It's a lie. I was there, but we stood outside."
But the CCTV footage seen by What's On-Gambia shows the presenter entering the compound at around 3am, seemingly unaware that the camera was capturing the moment.
More details next week.