Tida Jobe's mystery boyfriend revealed!

Rumors are swirling that award-winning comedian Tida Jobe has a new boyfriend, and there's evidence to support it. But who's he?
Tida is unquestionably the most followed Gambian comedian on social media with over 100,000 followers on Instagram and more than 200,000 on TikTok.
In a male-dominated industry, she has proven to Gambians that what a man can do, a woman can do better.
Over the past few weeks, many social media users have been sharing a rumor that Tida has a new boyfriend. The boy is called Sheikh Tijan - but who actually is he?
According to a source, Sheik Tijan, who recently celebrated her birthday with the comedian, is part of rap-mbalax star Attack's entourage. The couple is very low-key about their relationship.
Tida has never posted anything about her new flame on Instagram or Tiktok. She's said to be a private person who hates flaunting her love loud on social media and in interviews.