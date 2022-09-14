Woman finds dead insects inside cereal box purchased at Alvihag

A young woman was shocked after she found dead insects inside a Fruit & Fiber cereal box from Alvihag Supermarket at Westfield in the Kanifing Municipality.
According to her brother, who lives in the USA, the young woman visited the famous supermarket to buy food for the family.
Sheikh Omar disclosed: "When she got home and opened the box and poured it into a bowl of milk, she was shocked to see the insects. We believe Alvihag is selling expired food products or tampering with the dates."
He continued: "She later returned to the supermarket and asked to see the manager on duty. An Indian man came out and she explained to him what happened. He took her to a corner to avoid other customers hearing them."
Sheikh Omar said her sister received a full refund from the supermarket, but vowed to never buy from them again.
"People should be made aware of this to check the food they buy from the supermarkets. Most Gambians don't pay attention to expiry dates when grocery shopping," said the brother.