Controversial Gambian TikToker refuses to mourn Queen's death

One of the most controversial Gambian TikTokers has refused to mourn Queen Elizabeth's death, saying he is happy that Britain's longest-reigning monarch is no more.
In a video that garnered over 24,000 views, Pandi Maica told his 83,000 followers: " I am not crying, I am happy. I want all English people to know that Pandi Maica is happy that the Queen of England is gone. Do you know why I am happy? The gold that this woman stole from Africa was too much."
He alleged the Queen, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, "is a criminal who stole everything from Africa".
Pandi Maica further argued that the monarch does not deserve any respect from Africans. He said: "Why are you crying? When Nelson Mandela died, you didn't cry. You didn't post it on social media. When John Magufuli was poisoned and murdered, no one posted about it."
He continued: "Someone who was using your forefathers as slaves is gone and now you are crying. So you want her to stay and still torment your continent. You don't want her to go. What's your problem? Why are you feeling sad?"
But one of her followers commented: "I feel your pain brother, but a common African custom is to not judge the dead."
Pandi Maica lives in Italy. He's among the many young Gambians who crossed the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in search of a better life.