Musa Filly Jobarteh to drop new music video ahead of EP release

Musa Filly Jobarteh is dropping a new music video, "N'na Monyinmaa" ahead of his expected EP release later this year.
Sharing the teaser for N'na Monyinmaa, the Brikama-born star wrote: "Here I present to you N'na Monyinmaa from my debut EP, Wakillo."
But Musa did not disclose the exact date the video will be uploaded on YouTube and other video-sharing platforms.
Award-winning rapper ST, who is currently on a UK tour, was among the first to congratulate the sprouting star.
Musa's father and manager confirmed to What's On-Gambia that the young singer's hotly anticipated debut EP will be coming "soon".