Fatu Camara reveals what she is looking for in her next husband

Written by Lamin Saidy

fatu

While chatting with famous photographer Alhagie Manka in a restaurant in New York, Fatu Camara disclosed she wants to settle down with the right man.

The award-winning journalist and CEO of the Fatu Network, opened up about her ideal partner, candidly sharing with Manka the qualities she is looking for in her next husband.

"I want a good husband, not just any husband," she said. "A husband that is calm, collected, and can keep secrets."

According to Fatu, it's very important to have a man who is quiet and does not talk very much.

The journalist further disclosed that her next husband should not be a coward who would be afraid to defend her and stick up for her in public.

Citizens' Alliance Kebba Ceesay commented: "I agree with her… Lots of men nowadays talk too much, they don’t have any sutura!!"