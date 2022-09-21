UK-based married woman admits trying to seduce family friend

A UK-based jegg, who is married with children, has unexpectedly confessed that she tried to seduce a family friend but they never had sex.
In a message to What's On-Gambia, she disclosed: "I invited him to come over for lunch. I like him and tried to sleep with him, but he refused."
The jegg confirmed that she threatened to accuse the young man of rape. She said: "I was scared that he would tell others that I tried to seduce him, so I threatened him that I would call the police that he tried to rape me."
She further disclosed the young man is also married.
The jegg begged What's On-Gambia not to reveal her identity or photo, saying: "I don't want people to judge me because it was a mistake."
She claimed she’s a breast cancer survivor.