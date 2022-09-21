What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

UK-based married woman admits trying to seduce family friend

Written by Eddy Jatta

UK married woman

A UK-based jegg, who is married with children, has unexpectedly confessed that she tried to seduce a family friend but they never had sex.

In a message to What's On-Gambia, she disclosed: "I invited him to come over for lunch. I like him and tried to sleep with him, but he refused."

The jegg confirmed that she threatened to accuse the young man of rape. She said: "I was scared that he would tell others that I tried to seduce him, so I threatened him that I would call the police that he tried to rape me."

She further disclosed the young man is also married.

The jegg begged What's On-Gambia not to reveal her identity or photo, saying: "I don't want people to judge me because it was a mistake."

She claimed she’s a breast cancer survivor.