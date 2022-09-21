Nobles's ”Afro Mami” music video hits over 100,000 views on YouTube

Nobles are the most popular boyband in the country. Their new music video, Afro Mami featuring Senegalese star Jeeba has already gathered over 100,000 views on YouTube.
One of their fans, Saidou Camara commented: "A great song and a great combination. Boys keep it up, The Gambia is proud of you guys."
Another fan, Kali Ceesay said the Nobles never disappoint their fans. He wrote: " Nice one and they never disappoint their fans."
The trio are planning to drop another music video, Kiki featuring award-winning rapper ST on Thursday, September 22, ahead of their Triple Trouble concert, which is scheduled to take place on the 7th January 2023.
In an Instagram post, they wrote: We are troubling the world after we drop the most anticipated album. Mark the date."