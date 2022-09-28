GRTS presenter who was caught romancing sugar daddy advises girls to avoid married men

The GRTS presenter, who was caught on CCTV camera romancing a married man, has advised young women not to follow in her footsteps.
She wrote on her WhatsApp status: "If you are in a relationship with a married man please let go. Nowadays, 99% of married men will not marry you but use you, and then dump you."
The presenter (name withheld) recently ended her secret affair with a father-of-one after leaked videos of her and the married man captured on a smart CCTV camera were passed to What's On-Gambia.
In one of the videos, the TV star was pictured entering the man's office along Kairaba Avenue. The image was taken on the 3rd Spetember, 2022 at 14:25 when the man's wife and child were away in Europe on holiday.
A source disclosed: "She wanted the man to marry her."
The TV star is now using social media to advise her friends to think before stepping foot into the world of infidelity. She argued that a side chick is just a sex partner, nothing more.