Slay queen arrested after stealing D1.5 million to travel to England

A slay queen, who works as a teller at a bank along Kairaba Avenue, was recently arrested by police for allegedly withdrawing D1.5 million from a customer's account.
Amie Faal allegedly stole the money to travel to England after securing a visa from the British High Commission in Fajara.
A source disclosed: "She wanted to travel this week, but was arrested for debiting over D1.5 million from a customer's account."
The source, who begged for anonymity, further disclosed that another teller, Yassin Hydara is also being investigated by police for improper transactions from several customers' accounts.
"Yassin is a customer service, cheque and card printing staff. She allegedly stole close to D300,000. She would print two debit cards for the same individual account, mainly customers with healthy accounts. She would give them one and use the other for withdrawing funds for personal use," she said.
Our source continued: "Right now, she is under investigation after one of her victims reported debits from his account that wasn't done by him."
When asked whether Amie, the teller with the British visa would be allowed to travel to the UK, she responded: " I learned she's been granted bail, but I don't think they would let her leave without paying back the money."
According to our source, tellers stealing customers' money is very common in The Gambia.
"I have been in the sector for years before quitting and it hurts me seeing customers being ripped off their hard-earned money," she said.