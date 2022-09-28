Famous youth activist wants opposition parties to unite and remove Barrow

One of the country's most prominent youth activists, Gallas Ceesay of Banjul wants opposition parties to unite and oust Barrow from power in the next presidential election.
Despite the president's dwindling popularity, many believe he can easily win a 3rd term if the opposition fails to put their act together and form a coalition with leaders from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.
In a Facebook post, Gallas wrote: " The opposition should form a grand coalition or face a beating worse than that of 2021."
Famous Facebook user, Femi Mahoney commented: "Your take is very true, but another grand coalition will fail to unseat him. Especially when those who emboldened him are yet to repent and let others lead."
Meanwhile, Ahmad Gitteh, one of the founding members of the ruling National People's Party, disclosed during a recent Facebook Live that his party is facing growing internal rifts.
"What led to the split in the UDP might happen in the NPP," he said.