She owns one of the most expensive butts in Gambia

She has over 22,000 followers on Instagram. Angel Mariam, popularly known as Hajia Gambia, rose to fame as a result of her big behind, which she claimed is natural.
The young woman recently bagged an endorsement deal from Pamat Beauty Products in Banjul. She also appeared in Pape Diouf's newest music video, "Bannex".
Angel wrote on her Instagram: "There is no competition but nobody can be me."
One of her male followers commented: "You are looking so perfectly gorgeous and sexy, baby."
Another said: "Please, I want to hit that fat butt of yours."
But Musa Jallow, a controversial social media commenter, wrote: "Girl don't expose your body. One day you will die and leave this world. May Allah protect us from saitan because this social media is doing more harm than good."
Angel was born in Basse, but later moved to the Kombo for her secondary education