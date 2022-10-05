What happened between Princess Shyngle and Burna Boy?

Princess Shyngle is unquestionably one of the most highly sought-after Gambian women because of her tiny waist and butt. She has over three million people following her on social media.
According to media reports, the former Nollywood star, who now lives in the USA, is one of Nigerian sensation Burna Boy's famous exes.
Princess stayed quiet about her involvement with the "Last Last" hitmaker and didn't reveal that they dated until last year when Burna Boy received the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.
The former Ndow's Comprehensive student wrote on her Instagram: “When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami saw how hard you worked for this Africa to the world.”
She also shared exclusive videos to prove they once dated.
After things ended with Burna Boy, Princess got married to Gambian rapper Gee. She disclosed the rapper was her childhood crush.
"Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bond stronger than ever. I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah," said Princess in an Instagram post."
She continued: “I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life. I’m officially a wife.”
Less than one year later, the marriage collapsed and they went their separate ways.