Sophia Byass set to become first female artist to headline QCity

Dancehall diva Sophia Byass is about to make history as the first female singer to headline a concert at the QCity in Bijilo.
Billed as "Diva Explosion", Sophia will be launching her newest album at the famous entertainment on the 25th February, 2023.
In an Instagram post, the diva wrote: "For the first time in The Gambia, a female artist staging an album concert in QCity. Let's shut down The Gambia."
One of her followers commented: "Mad thing. We are going to fill up QCity."
Sophia is the most popular female dancehall artist in the country. She has established herself as a household name in the music industry with several awards.