Bob Keita's rape trial: A look at some of the women who supported him

Bob Keita was dragged to court for allegedly raping his then-sister-in-law, resulting in pregnancy. But the case came to an abrupt end last week after a DNA test conducted in Ghana excluded him as the father of the child.
Here are some of the women who stood unwaveringly by Bob during his trial. They never doubted his innocence.
Aji Fanta Jasseh
She's a Gambian migrant in Austria. Aji Fanta raised over D300,00 online to cover Bob's legal fees. She defended the businessman and said that the Bob she knows is not a rapist.
Neneh Freda Gomez
The famous politician was one of the first to publicly support Bob Keita. Neneh had no doubt that the CEO of Fire Protect Gambia would emerge with his name intact.
Aminah Jagne
She's a social media influencer who refused to believe the allegations against Bob. Aminah visited him multiple times at Mile 2, where he was remanded during his trial.
Ndey Fatima Jammeh
She was also vocal in her support for Bob Keita. Ndey Fatima is a member of the United Democratic Party.
Juka Ceesay
Based in the USA, Juka spoke out about the case on her Facebook page. In one of her posts, she wrote: "To the state, we are waiting! After two years, you are still looking for a way to pin the guy down. If you had it right, it would have been done long ago! This is total injustice and enough is enough! We need justice for Bob."
Sai Touray
A Gambian migrant in England, Sai was one of Bob's most outspoken defenders on social media. Shortly before Bob's release, she wrote on her Facebook page: "I pray for you with an open heart, may the almighty Allah Subhannallah Wata’Allah favour you, may he clear your name and shield you from the work of Saitan and its followers."
Fatou Jagne
She's one of the most outspoken activists in the country. Fatou was always in court to show her support for Bob Keita. When Bob was cleared of rape and released to go home, she wrote on Facebook. "Thank you Gambia. Wallahi I am happy."
Awa Secka Seckabai
A famous social media influencer, Awa was also among the women who never doubted Bob Keita's innocence. In a Facebook post, she told the businessman: "You are and will always be the brother and family. I’ll never ever turn my back on you."
Queenie Amina
She disclosed on social media that she always felt safe around Bob and that the rape allegation against him was concocted to destroy his life and business. Queenie works at the GRA.