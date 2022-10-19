Rapper Myke Jayda says his girlfriend is the most beautiful girl in Gambia

Rapper Myke claimed on his Instagram page that his girlfriend is the most beautiful young woman in the country.
He wrote: " Lowkey got the most beautiful girl in the game."
One of his followers, Sanna Bairo Fatty commented: "Beast always deserved the best one."
Another follower wrote: "Bro, you should put a ring on that beautiful finger."
Myk is one of the most popular rappers in the Greater Banjul Area. He was signed to Money Empire during the early days of his career.
Very little is known about Myk's beautiful girlfriend, but according to her Instagram page, where she has over 11,000 followers, she is a big fan of the rapper.