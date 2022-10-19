Kounkande predicts Senegal will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Controversial marabout Kounkande has predicted that Senegal will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on November 20.
The Lions of Teranga, winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, qualified for the World Cup after beating Egypt 3-1 on penalties at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade earlier this year.
And with less than one month left for the world's biggest sporting event to begin in Qatar, Kounkande said Senegal will be victorious.
In an interview with an online media outlet, the controversial marabout said: "Senegal will win the World Cup. Write it down, it will happen. God revealed to me that our national team will lift the trophy."
He continued: "The team will bring the trophy to Senegal. That was what God revealed to me."
The Lions of Teranga will face host country Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador in the group stage of the showpiece tournament. They will play their first match against the Netherlands on November 21 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.