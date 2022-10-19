"You're my flesh and blood": Awa Gambia's father begs for reconciliation

Awa Gambia's father wants to reconcile with the songstress ahead of her "Taking Over" album launching concert on Saturday, October 22, at the Penchami Hall.
In a Facebook post, Alhagie Omar Jonga wrote: "I was lovely then for 19 good years but today am not. I am just ignored and forgotten. It's five years now since you left for your mum. I am not jealous. Mums are great, I know, but do check on me, sometimes."
The "Meuno Ci Mane Dara" hitmaker's relationship with her father has been strained since she changed residency to live with her mum.
Mr. Jonga disclosed: "I was the only one there for you, through your educational and musical career. Remember, I am not just anyone to you but your father. I could have done the same as you are doing to me but I didn't do that because you are my firstborn. I will always love you."
In another Facebook post, he wrote: " I am wishing you all the best, keep shining and growing. You are my flesh and blood. I will always pray for you as usual. It's a matter of time."
Awa Gambia is currently the most popular female musician in the country with over two million views on YouTube. Her album-launching concert is expected to be a big event. Mayor Talib Bensouda of the Kanifing Municipality bought 100 tickets to support the young musicians.
The songstress is yet to comment on her relationship with her father.