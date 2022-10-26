Basse vice principal allegedly denies student he impregnated right to resume school

A vice principal in Basse has allegedly denied a student he impregnated the right to resume school after giving birth to his child.
A youth activist in Basse, who begged for anonymity, disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "The vice principal had unprotected sex with the teenager when she was in Grade 10."
He continued: "The girl wants to return to school, but the vice principal refused. He's insisting that the girl should be transferred to another school.”
When we contacted the social welfare officer in the Upper River Region, he revealed: ”A teacher from the school came to our office to report that a female student was impregnated by the vice principal. But the girl's family refused to talk about it when we visited them."
According to him, sexual violence against children remains a taboo subject in Basse despite reports of children being raped, molested, and married off while they are still young.
"It can be very difficult to help victims of sexual violence if they are unwilling to come forward," he said.