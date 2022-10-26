Fatou Camara calls for age of consent to be lowered to 16

One of the most outspoken Gambian women on social media has called on the government to lower the age of sexual consent from 18 to 16.
Fatou Camara, who is also a former employee of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, said the current legal limit should be reviewed to avoid "all these unnecessary statutory rape allegations".
The young mother was reacting to a story on What's On-Gambia about an alleged Nigerian scammer who was dating a 17-year-old girl.
She wrote: "Seventeen years is old enough for a woman to know what she really wants to do with her body. Parents should take responsibility for teaching their children, especially daughters about sex education! We should teach our children responsibility from an early age! We cannot be sitting idly and hypocritically believing that a girl at the age of 17 is still a child to a point that they’re so ignorant of their body and sex."
Fatou continued: "Kids nowadays are so aware because of the internet. Teach them so that they can take FULL responsibility of their bodies and sexuality before someone out there teaches them! By 16 years of age, all kids should be aware and understand what sex is about and how their responsibility in that decision-making can affect their lives.
"Yes, I will teach my daughters and sons to abstain until they’re fully grown and mature to be in a serious relationship. However, the fear of them exploring wouldn’t stop me from teaching them. I believe teaching them sexual responsibility will encourage them to abstain until they are fully ready for it. This will help to deter rape, unwanted pregnancies, STIs, etc."
One of her followers, Sarata Ngack, a senior official at the Ministry of Health, commented: "You are spot on. To reduce the age of consent with strict enforcement is better than having this 18 of a thing only to be used when convenient. I think we can reduce the age of consent to 16. Suma helat."
Legalizing consensual sex at 16 would bring The Gambia in line with Senegal, Ghana and Guinea Bissau. In Guinea Conakry, Mali and Togo, the legal age is 15.