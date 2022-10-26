It's my body! Gee's ex-wife goes COMPLETELY underwear-free

The ex-wife of multi-award-winning rapper Gee shocked her followers on Monday when she posted a picture of herself wearing a very revealing dress.
Princess Shyngle flaunted her figure in the cut-out dress that left little to the imagination.
"Don't come on here trying to figure my life out. I am single with a husband, broke with money and depressed but happy," she captioned the post.
One of her followers on Instagram commented: "I love you. Please tell me who is your doctor, let go and get hips down."
Another wrote: "Some people have zoomed these pictures 100 million times, I swear."
The Banjul-born beauty still remains the most followed Gambian woman on social media, now with more than 2.6 million followers on both Instagram and Facebook.
Instagram user, @chygoz_k said Princess is the sexiest woman the world ever germinated. He wrote: "I ask again, what do I do to make you mine."