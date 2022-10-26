According to the proprietor of Rinna's Skincare at the Tropic Shopping Centre, an increasing number of Gambian women are buying sex toys.
In a chat with What's On-Gambia, Rinna said: "I sell sex toys at my store. Women buy them. In fact, right now, I am out of stock."
When asked which sex toy is the most popular among Gambian women, she responded: "I will say the vibrator. It is very good because it does all the job and it can last as long as you need it to".
According to Rinna, sex toys are not very expensive in The Gambia, especially the ones made in China.
"The vibrators have different shapes and sizes, so the price is determined by the size. The bigger the vibrator, the more expensive it is," she said.
Rinna added: "Sometimes, semesters buy it for their wives. I also have lesbian customers, but they don't use the vibrator. Lesbians prefer the dildos and strapons."
Modern vibrators, also known as massagers, use electronic power to create vibrations or pulses. They are used by placing the device on sensitive erogenous zones, which are places on your body that increase sexual pleasure.