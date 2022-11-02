Who's Attack dating? Meet the rap-mbalax star's US-based girlfriend

Award-winning rap-mbalax star Attack is no longer single after confirming his relationship with a US-based Gambian.
The "Bomb" hitmaker shared a tribute on Instagram to his new beau as she recently celebrated her birthday.
Attack posted two photos of her and wrote: "Happy Birthday Queen."
The photos generated gathered over 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours. One of his followers commented: "Happy birthday to the queen. We are sending love and best wishes to her."
Here's what you need to know about Attack's girlfriend
Her Instagram username is @only_touliee. She's the owner of Tutu Beauty, an online beauty store.
Toulie holds a degree from the University at Albany, a premier public research university in New York that was founded in 1844.
On her graduation day, she wrote: " What a time to be a BLACK graduate! The past 4 years have been a journey that I will never forget. I met my family away from home and lifelong friends. I learned so much about myself and my full potential as a Black Woman."
She added: "We are all capable of beating the odds and graduating. They don’t care about us but we should care about US, we are beyond enough and beyond capable of fulfilling our dreams on a land that was built on the blood of our ancestors!"
According to Toulie, she is the first university graduate in her family.
A source disclosed to What's On-Gambia that she met Attack after they began following each other on Instagram, where she now has over 8,0000 followers.