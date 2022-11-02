Belgian man appeals for help to find Gambian woman he married while on vacation

A Belgian man is desperately appealing for help to track down a woman he married while on holiday in The Gambia.
One of his friends contacted What's On-Gambia to aid their search for the woman he married at the Ministry of Justice in Banjul.
He wrote: "I am Modou. My friend from Belgium married a Gambian girl called Fatou Jallow during his vacation in The Gambia. He lost her contact info three years ago."
The friend continued: "My Belgian friend is worried. He does know whether Fatou is alive or not. Please, help him to reconnect with his wife."
According to their certificate of marriage, they officially got married on the 17th March, 2016 - shortly before the presidential election that ended Yahya Jammeh's 22-year-old rule.
The certificate disclosed Fatou was a 29-year-old petty trader when she met the Belgian man. They had a whirlwind romance before tying the knot in front of their family and friends.