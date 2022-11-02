Lamin couple name baby after Zakir Naik

A couple in Lamin, West Coast Region have decided to name their baby boy after India-born Islamic scholar Zakir Naik, making the boy's full name Zakir Naik Gibba.
The boy's mother is a huge fan and an avid follower of the famous scholar, who once visited The Gambia and was awarded a doctorate degree by the University of The Gambia.
"I gave birth on the 20th September and we decided to name our baby boy after Dr. Zakir Naik for the sake of Allah," said the mum.
She continued: "May he be more than his name shake. I wank Zakir Naik to know that he has a name shake in The Gambia, but I don't have his direct contact."
The India-born scholar, a good friend of former president Yahya Jammeh, is the president of the Islamic Research Foundation. He has spoken extensively on the topics of Islam and comparative religion.
Zakir Naik holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) from the University of Mumbai.