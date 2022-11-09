Two biological sisters prepare to share the same toubab husband

A Danish man, Asbjørn Seim has disclosed he is engaged to two biological sisters living in The Gambia.
Asbjørn, who later blocked What's On-Gambia on Facebook to prevent the online media outlet from digging into his planned double wedding, wanted to know if it is legal in the country to marry two sisters.
"Two sisters in The Gambia agreed to get married to me. Can it be legal?"
When asked how he met the girls, he responded: "I met them in The Gambia. I have been there two times."
Marrying two sisters may not be illegal in the country, but according to an Islamic scholar, it is not permissible in Islam because it can cause ill will, competition, jealousy, and other heart diseases.
A lawyer said: "If both women consented to the marriage and there is no aggrieved party, the man cannot be charged for any crime."
Asbjørn is in his 50s.