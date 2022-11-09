Who are the top UDP contenders for Brikama Area Council chairman?

More than ten United Democratic Party (UDP) members have put their names forward to become the party's candidate for Brikama Area Council chairmanship in the upcoming local government elections.
What's On-Gambia is taking a look at the top five contenders who are hoping to win the primary.
Terama Dahaba
His daughter, Fatou Dahaba is a prominent member of the UDP and one of the party's most ardent defenders on social media. A former football administrator, Terama has already started building a grassroots movement for his candidacy.
Wassa Janneh
He's one of the pioneering members of the UDP. Wassa was born and brought up in Brikama. After more than a decade in exile in the USA, he recently returned home to revive his political career.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
A former Minister of Information and Communication under ex-president Jammeh, Amadou join the UDP in 2019 and became one of the party's most prominent executive members. In a Facebook post, he revealed he wants to transform the Brikama Area Council and positively change the lives of the residents of the West Coast Region.
Yanks Darboe
A UK-trained lawyer, Yanks is very popular among the UDP diaspora supporters. According to him, he joined the race because "I cannot continue to be on the sidelines of politics to criticize, those in the hot seat of politics, whilst running away from the challenge myself!"
Dembo Kambi
He's the youngest among the candidates. Dembo is a prominent youth leader who once served as the chairman of the National Youth Council. He said he's running for chairman because he believes Brikama has untapped potential and with the right leadership, he knows it can be fixed.