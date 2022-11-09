Is ST trying to reconnect with ex-wife?

ST and his ex-wife Binta Tamba parted ways in 2020, shocking many Gambians. But it looks like now the multi-award-winning rapper is regretful of his decision and wants to reconnect with the former model.
In a rare birthday tribute to his ex-wife and mother of his only child, ST wrote on his Facebook page last week: "You gave me the world when you gave me Demba."
He continued: "Smart, beautiful, and amazing, One of the smartest people I know. We are Wishing you all the best in good health, success, and happiness. It’s your day and we celebrate you. Happy birthday to beautiful Binta Tamba, Demba bama."
More than 9,000 of his followers including radio star Binta Colley and famous photographer Alhagie Manka liked the post.
But some of the fans who commented begged the couple to get back together. One Saikou Camara wrote: "Happy birthday to you Binta, please get her back for the sake of our future king Demba."
Another follower Ebrima Mariama Sanneh commented: "Happy birthday, we are praying for you guys to be together again."
ST and Binta were one of the most popular young couples in the country. They dated for many years before tying the knot on the 1st October 2019 at the Tallinding Mosque.