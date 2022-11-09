OPINION: Gambia's tourism sector is still struggling

My name is Pa Kebba Camara. I have been working in the Tourism Industry of the Gambia for more than 15 years. I started with Thomas Cook Group as a transfer and airport representative until September 2019 when the company ceased operations.
After Thomas Cook, I joined Gambia Tours and Travel Company in the same year as a senior tour guide.
As a concerned citizen and tourism being my area of specialization, there are a few things I would like to share with the public and tourism stakeholders.
The tourism season has started with over 500 tourists already in the country. Below are some problems that I think should be tackled as soon as possible to encourage more tourists to visit the Smiling Coast.
1. Flight Landing fees are too expensive and it's making some airlines withdraw.
2. The so-called security fee of $20 for arriving and departing passengers.
Queuing for the payment of the security fees is very draining. If they fixed the above-mentioned problems, we would have more tourists visiting The Gambia.