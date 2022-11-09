Rema flashes his underwear to Gambian girls

Nigerian superstar Rema left very little to the imagination while performing at the QCity over the weekend in front of thousands of fans.
The "Calm Down" hitmaker left his trousers open, showing his natural endowment as she wowed the crowd with his popular tunes.
Rema is yet to post on social media on his Gambian debut. But in a video that was released days before his arrival, he said: " It's going to be crazy. It's going to be fire. You know it is me pulling up."
Born in May 2000 in Edo, Nigeria, Rema is said to be the creator of "Afro-rave", his very own brand of Afrobeats.
According to Rollingstone UK, the Nigerian superstar wasn't an overnight sensation. His achievements have been the results of plenty of trial and error.
“At first it was quite funny, a lot of people laughed, a lot of people criticised, but I stood beside it, I kept going, I kept pushing. Right now, that criticism is a blessing to me: I stand out, I’ve distinguished myself. If I don’t drop music for a year, it will be obvious in Africa that something is missing," said Rema.