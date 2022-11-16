Demba Conta says Barrow killed more people than Jammeh

In a video shared on TikTik, reggae legend Demba Conta alleged that President Adama Barrow has killed more innocent lives than his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh.
“Adama Barrow is personally responsible for all the deaths in our hospitals,” he said.
The "United States of Africa" hitmaker was filmed while arguing with a supporter of the Gambian leader. He revealed that he was an ardent supporter of Barrow, but abandoned him after releasing he embodies the definition of a bad leader.
Some of his fans on TikTok, who saw the video, were angry and disappointed with the NPP supporter for calling Demba Conta a liar.
"Brother, you don’t have respect. This is somebody’s father," said one of them.
Another wrote: "Why do most of these NPP folks like talking too much without making sense? And these are the types of people Barrow thinksthinks will help him."
"Demba you are absolutely right there is no need to discuss or argue with this type of person. They are clueless, ignorant and tribalist," said another one.
The Sweden-based music legend was among Africa’s most respected reggae singers during the height of his career. He produced several albums, including the hits "Monkey Business", "United States of Africa", and "Rule the World".