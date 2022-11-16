I am sexy! Sophia Byass shows her piercings

The dancehall diva of The Gambia has taken to social media to show off her tongue, nose, and navel piercings to her followers on Facebook and Instagram.
Sophia Byass, who is currently in the UK to spend some quality time with her boyfriend, wrote: “Best thing about life is you live for you.”
More than 2,000 Instagram users including Myk Jadda, Singateh, Uchee, Bigg Faa, Royal Messenjah, Lixen Khan and Hussain Dada liked the photo showing the piercings.
One of Sophia’s fans, M Jallow commented: "Waw, you looking fine girl. I like you very much.”
Another fan Moses Mendy said the dancehall diva is his favorite Gambian musician. He wrote: “For sure, favorite Gambian female artist.”
Sophia is dropping a new music video soon as she prepares to launch her explosion album at the famous QCity in Bijilo. The concert is expected to attract thousands of Gambian music enthusiasts.