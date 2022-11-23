I am sexy and I know it: Sophia Byass shares more steamy photos

The dancehall diva took to Instagram and Facebook on Sunday, November 11, to share a set of sexy photos showing her shape.
“They ain’t even ready yet. Explosion the album, Feb 25 QCity about to blow tf up,” Sophia Byass captioned the eye-popping photo set. She left little to the imagination to grab some attention for her album-launching concert next year.
The dancehall singer wore a sports bra and matching skintight shorts that she paired with knee-high boots as she shot her new video in England.
Sophia Byass’ comments section quickly filled with admirers, including the famous DJ Article Slice, who commented: “I like the humility in you, from day one. Keep your energy, you good.”
One Alex Kebbeh wrote: "Girl is strong. Girl can do it. You’ll break records and make history. We love the work you do. Keep it up, dancehall diva".
On Instagram, one of her followers said the singer is a “nice meal”.
Another jokingly suggested that she should hit the gym to burn some fat.
Sophia Byass has been busy in the studio as she gears up for the release of her debut album, Explosion. Six months ago, she released the "Chopotime" music video on YouTube.
According to a source close to her, she wants to be the first female singer to sell out the QCity, which is currently the biggest entertainment venue in the country.